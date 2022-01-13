Senator Tinubu reacts to lifting of ban on Twitter

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reacted to the lifting of ban on Twitter by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government on Wednesday lifted the suspension placed on Twitter from operating in the country after it deleted the obnoxious post of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the lifting of suspension on his Twitter page, Tinubu said social media were means for all to communicate, report and engage with stories.

He said the micro-blogging chip-enabled economic and social empowerment for Nigerians but said Twitter could be misused sometimes.

He commended the Federal Government for recognising these aspects and concluded negotiation with Twitter for its safe return to Nigeria.

Tinubu wrote: “Social media – indeed all media – including Twitter, are a means for us to all communicate, report, share and engage with stories and each other; to enable economic and social empowerment for Nigerians.

“But they can be & sometime are misused.

“I commend the FG for recognising these aspects and most importantly, concluding negotiations for the safe return of access to Twitter to the millions of Nigerians who use it, daily. Welcome back one and all!”

Tinubu, two days ago declared his intention to vie for the 2023 presidency after a meeting with Buhari at the State House, Abuja.