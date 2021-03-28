



Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, on Sunday in Kano said Kano and Lagos states must demonstrate to Nigerians desired tolerance, and peaceful coexistence in the light of of their cosmopolitan nature.





Tinubu who paid homage on Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero at his palace, said Nigeria is going through turmoils as he argued that it’s only peaceful coexistence could guarantee prosperity.

The former Lagos governor said, “Nigeria is at critical stage of it’s life and the only thing that would make it survived is unity and understandings, therefore, Lagos and Kano which has comes through these over times must show the ways”.