



The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated N50 million to victims of Katsina Central Market fire incident and called for the reopening of the market to enable traders resume commercial activities.

The former Lagos State governor, who announced the donation while addressing the affected traders at the ravaged market Wednesday, said he would continue to support the state government and the traders to rebuild the affected shops.

Tinubu, who was accompanied to the scene by Governor Aminu Bello Masari; his Deputy, Mannir Yakubu and the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, expressed shock over the fire disaster.

He said the immediate reopening of the market would enable the victims to ascertain the number of properties lost and kickstart their means of livelihoods.

He, however, admonished Nigerians to shun violence and acts capable of disrupting peace and stability of the country, saying no meaningful development could be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour.





He explained that it had become imperative to promote unity and harmonious coexistence as well as address the nagging social and economic problems bedevilling the country.

He said: “I am here to commiserate with the governor and the people of Katsina State, especially men and women who are affected by the fire. I have donated N50 million to the affected traders. Whatever affect the people of Katsina State affect me too and that is why I am here.

“We will continue to promote unity and collaboration among members of communities in our country. We cannot displace ourselves, but unite ourselves to promote peace and stability”.

Earlier, Governor Masari commended the APC leader for sympathising with the state government and the affected traders, adding that his administration was doing everything humanly possible to assist the victims.

Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. Tinubu, though yet to formally declare is interest in the 2023 Presidential race, is believed to be aspiring to succeed President Buhari.