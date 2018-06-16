As Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, the National Leader of APC, Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu, has reminded Nigerians that “We are better in kindness than in greed’’.

“We are better through cooperation than conflict, better by building than by destroying. We are each other’s brother and sister,’’ he said in his Sallah message.

Tinubu counsel Nigerians in his Eid-el-Fitr message entitled ‘ A Message of Hope and Unity’, released on Friday in Lagos by his Special Assistant, Mr Ademola Oshodi.

”Where others may practice hate, let Nigerians practice brotherhood. Where others follow violence, let our way be that of peace. Where others know division, let us know only unity. Where others marry despair, let us wed ourselves to a greater hope,’’ he advised.

”All of the things, both good and bad, we have gone through as a people to teach us vital lessons.

”Let us remember the lessons of this season and of our history to forge a more purposeful tomorrow, a tomorrow where no son or daughter of this nation long suffers the sting of injustice or tastes of the bitter cup of poverty as if this is their lot in life.

”May we hold to the hope that we have found the better way and we shall always follow it in order to beget a better nation for ourselves, for those who shall follow us and for the glory of Almighty Allah,” Tinubu said.

Nigerians, he said, should unite regardless of origin of birth or preference of faith, to continue to build a Nigeria where prosperity, fairness, tolerance and peace reign.

“As we end the fasting of the holy month of Ramadan and enter into the celebration of Eid El Fitri, we must hold in close remembrance the benevolent purposes that inform these practices.

”For Muslims the world over, this is a time of reflection and of rededicating ourselves to the principles of love, charity, and kindness.

”For these are the principles that the ever Beneficent and Almighty Allah commands of us and has instructed us to base our society and build our interactions with our fellowman on these rightful and good ways.

“If we truly believe in Allah, we must strive with all our heart and soul to obey Him.

”The celebration we now do will soon end. But the compassion and loving kindness upon which this moment is based must not pass from us.

”Muslims and all who love God must decide to live everyday henceforth according to His command – to love and care for your neighbour.

"All of the things, both good and bad, we have gone through as a people serve to teach us vital lessons.

