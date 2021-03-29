



The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has asked the Federal Government to recruit at least 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army.

In his speech at a colloquium to celebrate his 69th birthday in Kano State, Tinubu said taking this step will boost Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.





“We are under-policed and we are competing with armed robbers and bandits to recruit from the youths who are unemployed. Recruit 50 million youths into the army and take away from their recruitment source, what they will eat cassava, corn, will grow here.”

“Don’t talk about illiteracy, anybody who can hold a gun, who can handle a gun, who can cock and shoot is technically competent to repair a tractor in the farm,” he said.

Nigeria has a population of 200 million.