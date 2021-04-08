



All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, says wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, is a voice of conscience calling politicians to be their better selves.

He also said Mrs Buhari played an active role during the 2015 and 2019 elections and has continued to enrich the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari with her contributions.

Tinubu stated this on Thursday at the public presentation of the biography of Mrs. Aisha at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The book, “Aisha Buhari: Being different,” was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, chaired the occasion on Thursday.

He said, “Given the First Lady’s achievement, no one can reasonably question the role of a First Lady any longer. Remember that there were those who argued that the constitution does not assign any official role to the First Lady. With Mrs Dr Aisha Buhari, their concerns have been forever laid to rest.





“First lady has played an uplifting, unifying role both in symbol and substance. She has been a voice of conscience calling us to be of our better self for the good of the nation and for the vulnerable among us.”

Buhari, who is currently in London for routine medical check-up, is not available for the presentation that attracted dignitaries from across the country.

He is, however, being represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

But currently gracing the event are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; his wife, Dolapo.

Others attending are the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege; and Mrs Folorunsho Alakija who is the Special Guest of Honour.

The royal fathers of the day are the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and the Egbere Emere Okori Eleme, King Appolus Chu.