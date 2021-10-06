Senator Sheriff alleges plans to cause disaffection between him, APC governors

Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, one of the aspirants seeking to be All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, has alerted the party’s leadership of a plan to cause disaffection between him and governors elected on the party’s platform.

Modu-Sheriff said this in a statement signed by Bernard Mikko, Media Director of his campaign organisation on Tuesday in Abuja.

“It has come to the notice of the Ali Modu-Sheriff Campaign Organisation that a former governor who is also interested in the APC National Chairmanship position is hatching a plan to use the media to course mischief and disaffection between Sheriff, APC governors and its leadership.

“The public and APC governors in particular, should note that such disinformation is baseless, untrue and cannot be coming from Modu-Sheriff.

“It is only to create friction in the polity. Sheriff remains loyal to APC and to its governors whom he has a good working relationship with over the years,” Mikko said.

He quoted Sheriff as saying that he would never oppose any APC governor adding that the former Borno governor had great regard for all APC governors and the party’s leadership.

“Modu-Sheriff has assured that he was ready to work with APC governors and leaders of the party if elected as the national chairman in the National Convention expected to hold before the end of 2021, ” he said.