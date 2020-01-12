<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts belonging to Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central, according to his senior special adviser, Suleiman Ahmed.

Revealing this on Sunday, January 12, to journalists, Ahmed also disclosed that the EFFC has asked Sani to declare his assets.

In opposition the move by the anti-graft agency, the former senator’s aide expressed shock as to why the commission was yet to arrest Sani’s accuser, who according to him, admitted to giving bribe. Added to this, the aide wondered why the EFCC has not summoned Alhaji Samaila Isa Funtua who was named in the allegation against his principal.





He questioned: “Mr Orilade, what is the connection between allegations of extortion of $25,000 and then searching his residence, blocking his accounts and forcing him to declare his assets?” Earlier, newsmen reported that the EFCC had insisted that Sani had questions to answer despite the outright denial of the former federal lawmaker over the allegations against him.

Sani is in the EFCC custody for allegedly extorting one Alhaji Sani Dauda, a businessman of the sum of $24,000 (N8.6 million) under the guise of influencing the latter’s (Dauda’s) cases with the EFCC. The embattled former senator and activist, has, however, denied the claims, stating that the action against him was just to smear his image.