Civil Rights activist and former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has declared that his current travail in the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was politically motivated and out of malice, saying he has not in any way begged the anti graft agency not to make public alleged audio recording between him and his accuser, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant, Senator Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly said he was not new to political persecution, adding that the alleged audio tapes were desperate attempt to concoct evidence to sustain the ongoing media trial against him.

He said his accuser and businessman, Alhaji Sani Dauda has already apologised to him for allowing his son to write the petition against him to the EFCC which he endorsed.

The statement reads: “our attention has been drawn to a news item that has been trending in the newspapers and social media alleging that Senator Shehu Sani has begged after listening to some audios presented to him at the EFCC that his matter with Ahaji Sani Dauda (ASD), should not further be taken to the media.

“Our first thought was to discountenance it because of the political dimension the issue is taking which the public is much aware of. However, such a blatant lie, if left uncleared, could assume a life of its own.

“The statement is false, malicious and aimed at further denigrating the hard-earned image of Senator Shehu Sani. We wish to state without any contradiction that the phone call between Senator Shehu Sani and ASD does not signify any bribery issue.





“The selected cut and join conversations cannot stand as evidence in any court of competent jurisdiction. It is nothing but a desperate attempt to concoct evidence to sustain the ongoing media trial against Senator Shehu Sani.

“It should be noted that Senator Shehu Sani has been having various phone conservations on the conflicting issues with ASD. More so, ASD has already pleaded with Senator Shehu Sani on his mistake of allowing his son to write and for him to have signed the petition to EFCC.

“In addition, Senator Shehu Sani on his defence submission at the EFCC presented profoma invoice given to him by ASD after depositing $25.000 on 2 instalments for the purchase of 508 Peugeot.

“The Senator also gave the handwritten account details given to him by ASD. Why is the EFCC not talking about it? Or it because the political atmosphere is not in Senator Shehu Sani’s favour and to silence him?

“Though the trial is borne out of malice and political persecution, Senator Shehu Sani is a law abiding citizen who has demonstrated the utmost respect for the law that was why he reported voluntarily when the EFCC invited him.

“This propaganda by his political opponents is not new and we urge the public to disregard the false reports, its sponsors and promoters. Also, people should be aware of libel which their utterances and write-ups can elicit.

“Say what you know and not what you think; no matter how much you want to malign somebody. That’s the hallmark of a true democracy. Let’s allow the rule of law prevails as prerequisite towards the entrenchment of our democratic tenets.”