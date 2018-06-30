Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly has disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari over the sharing of the $350m loot recovered from former military ruler, late Gen. Sani Abacha.

In a tweet on Saturday, Senator says sharing of the loot to 180m Nigerians is impossible, adding that the money will end up with beneficiaries nominated by governors, ministers, lawmakers and the president’s men.

The senator suggested that the money should be tied to a project Nigerians can see with their eyes.

”Sharing $350 million recovered loot to 180 million Nigerians is impossible. It will end up with beneficiaries whose names will be given by Governors, Ministers, Lawmakers and the President’s men. Let it be tied to a project Nigerians can see with their ‘Korokoro eyes’,” Senator Sani tweeted.

The Buhari administration had on Thursday declared that it would share the $350m Abacha loot repatriated by Switzerland on poor households throughout the country as from July.