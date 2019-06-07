<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Shehu Sani (PRP, Kaduna Central) has condemned in strong terms the suspension of Daar Communications’ operational license by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday.

The lawmaker made his feelings known via his Twitter handle, describing the action as “politically motivated.”

“The suspension of @AIT_Online is an utterly condemnable act.

“The suspension is politically motivated.

“Its an act of ingratitude and treachery to strangulate the very media outlet that has played a pivotal role in the struggle for the restoration and defense of democracy”, he frowned.

Daar Communications is the owner of AIT and Ray Power FM had its operational license seized by the NBC for reportedly breaching broadcasting codes.