A Nigerian senator, Shuhu Sani, has condemned derogatory comments on President Muhammadu Buhari made by U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Trump was reported by Financial Times (FT) to have described the Nigerian President as ‘lifeless’ after a meeting both had in April.

Trump hosted Buhari on April 30 in Washington as the two leaders discussed issues including “fighting terrorism” and other threats to peace and security.

According to FT article titled, ‘Africa looks for something new out of Trump,’ on Monday, Trump told his aides he never wanted to meet with someone as lifeless as the Nigerian president again.

“The first meeting, with Nigeria’s ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April, ended with the US president telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter,” FT reported.

In reaction to this, the senator said the comment, “just like other times Trump had spoken ill of Africa, is an attack on Nigeria and the continent.”

He challenged African leaders to defend their integrity while charging them to seek ‘political and economic prosperity within the continent rather than going out.

“First our continent Africa was called a “shithole”, then a Black woman Omarosa was called “a dog” and now our president was called “Lifeless”. President Trump contempt for Africa and the black race has become a component of his character and conduct and it stands condemned.

“Trump words, if actually uttered against President Buhari, is an attack on the honour of our country and our race.

“African leaders must come out of their cowardly shell and defend the integrity and moral uprightness of their people whenever it’s under attack by ultra right leaders.

“Its ironic that the same President Trump that publicity applauded our president can go behind him and uttter such a derogatory and demeaning remarks. It’s time African leaders look within the continent for their political and economic prosperity than going to those who will humiliate them.”

Sani condemned the statement accusing the ‘author’ of indecency.

“The “lifeless” statement against our president stands condemned.

“President Trump has crossed the line of decency. Trump’s statement against our President stands against the spirit and principles of American values and democracy,” he said.