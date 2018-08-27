Sen. Binta-Masi Garba, has urged the Federal Government to revoke the Mubi-Gwoza Road contract awarded to Rhas Nigeria Ltd, over alleged poor performance.

Garba, who represents Adamawa North in the Senate, made the appeal when she inspected the project in company of some officials of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

The senator expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace and quality of work done so far, stressing that from all indications the contractor lack the capacity to executive the N18 billion road project.

She noted that the intention of the Federal Government was to hasten work on the project so that people in the area would also benefit from the dividends of democracy.

“On behalf of the five members of the State Assembly, two members of the House of Representatives from this senatorial district, I request the Federal Government to revoke this contract from this company due to its inability to execute this road contract within the time frame,” Garba said.

She noted that the drainage constructed rather than control flood had blocked movement of water from residential houses, while the company had failed to begin the construction of the three bridges along the road.

“The quality of the work done so far and their capacity to satisfactorily execute this contract is in doubt.

“I am highly excited today because the officials of the works ministry are here and have seen what is on ground.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated his concern and commitment to ensure that all Nigerian roads are fixed and there is no way we will allow his good vision to be derailed.

“We must ensure that implementations of people oriented projects like this one are done to the latter for our people to benefit from the dividends of democracy,’’ she stressed.

Mr Yemi Oguntominiyi, Director, Federal High Ways, assured the senator and people of the area that their complaints would be addressed.

He directed the Federal Controller of Works in the state to forward detailed report on the project to the ministry in Abuja for prompt action.

However, Mr Ghaith Saddimme, Project Manager of the company, attributed the delay to rains and late approval by the ministry for the commencement of the road project.

According to him the company plans to undertake work on the three bridges after the rainy season.

The project manager, who said that the project was at 25 per cent execution level, assured that the company has the capacity to complete the project on schedule and had mobilised fully to site.

The 90 km Mubi-Gwoza road rehabilitation contract was awarded at the cost of N18 billion in 2017, to be completed in 18 months.