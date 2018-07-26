The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has again written to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the Offa robbery, in which 33 persons, including nine policemen, were killed.

The development was conformed on Wednesday by the spokesman of the Senate president, Yusuph Olaniyonu.

Saraki’s decision to write a written defence was in lieu of the invitation by the police for him to physically report to the Intelligence Response Unit of the Force for further questioning on the issue.

Idris had in a letter personally signed by him asked Saraki to report to the IRU for questioning.

But instead of reporting, Saraki wrote the police and went on to preside over the Senate plenary the same day.

Olaniyonu said the response by Saraki, the second on the issue, was adequate as it tackled all questions raised by the police.

He said Saraki’s letter was written and dispatched to the police on Tuesday, adding that it was acknowledged received.

He said: “He has written a letter to them and the letter has taken care of the purpose of the invitation.

“He sent the letter to them yesterday (Tuesday).

“The letter addressed the issues raised in the invitation letter.”