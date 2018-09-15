The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki on Friday appealed to Nigerian youths to say no to all forms of violence in the 2019 general elections.

Saraki represented by Sen. Philip Aduda made the appeal at the Awards/Inauguration of the new leadership of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Abuja.

The theme of the awards/inauguration is: “The Role of Christian Youths in Nation Building and Development’’.

Saraki being one of the recipients of the award; called on all Nigerian youths not to participate in any electoral violence as we are drawing closer to the 2019 general elections.

According to the president of the Senate, they are welcome on board in the building of our country and we promise that we will not fail them.

He used the opportunity to solicit for prayers and support in his bid to become the President of Nigeria by 2019.

In his Closing remarks, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, tasked political leaders at all levels to involve the Nigerian youths in nation building, “instead of using them for thuggery and all forms of electoral malpractices.’’

Ayokunle urged the Nigerian youths to be patriotic, dedicated, hardworking, committed, optimistic, focused and hopeful in their entire endeavour if they must be relevant in the nation.

He said the country was facing a lot of challenges threatening her stability, but they should remain dedicated to their service to the nation.

The cleric decried the menace of unemployment in the nation despite the potentials of the youths due to lack of visionless leadership and how politicians had been misusing the youth for selfish reasons.

“Election is coming, campaign has begun. I call on all our politicians to stop using our youths for violence and electoral manipulations.

“God has deposited a lot of potentials in our youths with a view to using them as builders of this country.

“The politicians should stop misusing them. I call on all Nigerian youths, especially the Christian youths to shun all electoral violence and manipulations’’, he said.

He also reminded those playing leadership roles in the Church to regard their tasks as sacrifices to God instead of seeing their works as channels of enriching themselves.

The new leadership of the YOWICAN are Apostle Nyeneime Andy (the President), Pastor Adegbegi Ayodeji (Vice President), Pius Peter (Assistant National Secretary), and Miss Ekom Ladi Lydia (Treasurer).

Others are the National Directors; Ama Kalu, Okoye Paschal, Isaiah Tovishede, Kenny Steve and Ibrahim Istifanus Tal.

Other recipients of the awards included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the CAN President, Dr Ayokunle, the Chairman, Northern CAN Pastor Yakubu Pam, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and among others.