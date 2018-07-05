Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki has urged lawmakers to prioritise the lives of citizens citing the case of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who died two days ago.

The Corps member who was allegedly shot by a policeman on her way home at 3 am was rushed to Garki Hospital, Abuja where she was refused treatment because they needed a police report. The delay in giving treatment ultimately resulted in death.

“If they treated her, she would not have bled to death. Until we start holding people accountable for these kinds of incidents, they will not stop.” Saraki said during the plenary on Thursday.

“we must continue to show that we will continue to defend our people and defend them here,” he added.

In his contribution, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has said that it was important that the Nigerian Police be called to order.

“I can only imagine the kind of trauma her family must be going through. He further added that the bill that directs hospitals to treat patients without waiting for a police report should be made a priority, he said.

Saraki also called for the implementation of the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Act that was signed on the 30th of December 2017.