Senate President Bukola Saraki has said national issues and issues affecting the workings of the Senate were discussed in Tuesday’s closed-doors session of the upper legislative chamber.

Summarising the decisions reached during the executive session, Saraki said national issues and that of the Senate were extensively discussed with a resolution that both the Senate and the House should hold a joint closed-doors session on the state of the nation.

About now, the joint session of the Senate and the House is holding at the House of Representatives Chamber.

Senate President Saraki, as Chairman of the National Assembly, is presiding over the session with House Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

A resolution of the emergency joint session will be made public at the end of the meeting.

There are speculations that the joint executive session may not be unconnected with recent developments between the police and the Senate President.

The police had on Sunday said five gang leaders and some of the suspects arrested in connection with the April 5 Offa bank robbery confessed that they were political thugs of Senator Saraki and Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Saraki and the governor have denied the allegations. The police had initially invited Saraki to appear at their office on Guzape, Abuja, but made a U-turn on Monday by requesting him to respond to the allegations in writing within 48 hours.