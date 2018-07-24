Nigerian Senate president Bukola Saraki has turned down the Nigeria Police Force invitation and he is currently presiding over the plenary.

His decision to not honour the police invitation may not be unconnected to the report that he was going to be impeached by a band of APC senators.

Saraki as enjoys qualified parliamentary privilege within the precincts of the parliament.

“There is a plan for rival Senate group to sit and elect new principal officers today,” a source told newsmen.

The Senate president was sent a late invitation on Monday to report at the Guzape Station in Abuja by 8 am on Tuesday. The invitation was in connection with the Offa robbery attack in which 33 persons were killed.