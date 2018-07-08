Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has described Rivers State and her people as “receptive to investment,” as Port Harcourt-based Indorama, a fertilizer plant, shores up its investment to $3.2 billion with the flag-off of Train Two.

Laying the foundation for the project at the company in Eleme, Rivers State, Saraki, as guest to Governor Nyesom Wike, said the development affirms the need to sustain Nigeria’s unity as the fertilizer products from the plant are consumed more in the North of the country.

“Urea fertiliser products are used by farmers, especially in the northern part of the country. That tells us we must unite, support ourselves irrespective of party affiliation. Without peace, there will be no urea. For us all in Nigeria, let us work in the interest of our country.

“I am congratulating the people of Rivers State for creating the right environment for this investment. I like the example that Rivers people are setting for others to follow.”

Governor Wike said at the event that the expansionist $3.2 billion for the development of Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Petrochemicals Limited attests to Rivers State as an investor’s destination.

“We are beneficiaries of the dividends of Indorama. We are happy with the company. I am happy that in my time as Rivers State governor, we commissioned the first train and the flag off of the second train for the fertiliser plant,” he said.