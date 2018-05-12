President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness over the demise of a foremost Christian leader and General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Musa Asake.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the late Asake as a great christian torchbearer whose work and influence will be of use to many generations.

He noted that Asake’s passion, zeal and love for God and and the plight of Christians in Nigeria marked him out as a worthy and true servant of God and humanity.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the leadership of the CAN, the Christian community and the government and people of Kaduna State over the huge loss.

“Dr. Asake left no one in doubt where he stood on matters of faith and state during his lifetime,” Saraki said. “He was forthright in his utterances and humble. Above all, he was a man of peace.

“His likes are rare. His demise represents a huge loss to the christian faithful in particular and the country in general,” Saraki stated.

The President of the Senate prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased a place among the righteous ones in heaven, and his loved ones the grace to bear the irreparable loss.

Also the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, expressed grief over the death of the secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Musa Asake.

Rev. Asake, who was 67 years old, passed away Friday morning, after a protracted illness.

The Speaker said the late clergyman will be remembered for his passion for Christ and peace initiatives.

“The late clergy lived a life worthy of emulation. He was bridge builder, and a man of peace since his days as the Secretary General of Evangelical Church Winning All,” he stated, adding that, “It is with a deep feeling of loss that I condole with the body of Christ and the late reverend’s family.

“Late Dr. Asake was devout man of God, courageous leader and scholar par excellence.”

The speaker prayed the Lord to grant the deceased eternal rest in his bosom.