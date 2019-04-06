<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday morning arrived Doha, Qatar, as leader of the National Assembly’s delegation to the 140th Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting that commenced on 5th April, and would end on 8th April, 2019.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yussuff Lasun, according to a statement on Saturday by Saraki’s Chief Press Secretary, Sani Onogu, is the deputy leader of the delegation.

Other lawmakers on the trip according to the statement are, Senators Duro Faseyi, Ibrahim Rafiu Adebayo, Ikon Samuel Okon, Igbokwe Raphael Nnanna, Fulata Abubakar Hassan, Goodhead Boma and Dasuki Abdussammad.

Saraki, according to the statement, is expected to make a presentation on the topic: “Parliaments as platforms to enhance education for peace, security and rule of law” during the General Assembly of the IPU on Sunday.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the President of the IPU, Ms Gabriela Cuevas Baron, Speaker of the Qatar Parliament/Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar, Ahmad Bin Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, United Nations (UN) Undersecretary, Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, and the Speaker of the Parliament of Kenya, Mr, Kenneth Lusaka.

The President of the Senate is expected to take a complimentary tour of Aljazera Headquarters and meet with an executive of the global television outlet, Mr. Naseer Al-Saadi.

The delegation is expected back in the country on Tuesday.