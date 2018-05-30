Senate President Bukola Saraki says he is not interested in settling his false asset declaration case outside the judicial process.

Saraki said the matter was not brought up when Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and members of new Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met on Monday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Yusuph Olaniyonu, media aide of the senate president, qouted Saraki as saying that the issues discussed at the meeting were not personal.

While expressing confidence that he would get victory at the court, Saraki reiterated that his trial was politically-motivated.

“The trial of Dr. Saraki over asset declaration issues which is now before both the supreme court and the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) was never part of the discussions over the grievances of the nPDP leaders and all those who attended the meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo can attest to this. The issues being discussed between the nPDP and the APC leaderships are beyond personal matters,” the statement read.

“Dr. Saraki will want it known that he is not interested in any settlement of the asset declaration case outside the judicial process. He is confident that the court will give him justice and he will be exonerated of all charges as can be seen by the verdicts of the CCT and the court of appeal. In fact, he maintains his earlier position that the trial was politically and maliciously motivated.

“The senate president’s only concern is that all interested parties should allow the judiciary to freely and fairly decide on the issues before it. Dr. Saraki believes in the rule of law, independence of the judiciary and ability of the court to adjudicate on all matters.

“The senate president has consistently exhibited a strong belief that nobody should compromise national interest with personal issues. And this has guided his actions, conduct and utterances in the performance of his official duties in the last three years, despite the persistent persecution and intimidation directed at him.”

Saraki said there is no reason for him to depart from his avowed principle that “the nation is greater than any individual, including himself”.