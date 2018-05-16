Senate President Bukola Saraki at the commencement of the Senate’s plenary on Wednesday raised alarm of an alleged plot by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to implicate him in a criminal activities through some alleged cultists arrested in Kwara State.

The Senate President told his colleagues at the commencement of plenary that he has been informed by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State that the IGP had asked for the transfer of some cult members arrested in Ilorin to Abuja‎ for the purpose.

The Senate President said he was informed that the suspected cultists who he said are already in Abuja will be tutored to implicate him.

The Senate is still discussing appropriate response to the information as at the time of writing this story.