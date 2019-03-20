



President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the death of a foremost traditional ruler in Kwara State, the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Umar Chatta Ibrahim, describing him as a man of peace.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Senate president, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the late royal father was a man of peace whose reign witnessed monumental development in his domain in particular and Kwara State in general.

“Alhaji Umar Chatta Ibrahim was an older friend and an ardent supporter. I will personally miss his advise and fatherly disposition. He was always an apostle of peace and good relationship between the various peoples and areas in our dear state. He shall be dearly missed.”

“The last time I saw him was during the electioneering campaigns, he was lively and articulate about the hopes and aspirations of the people of Patigi, in particular, and the Kwara North Senatorial District in general. As usual, one saw a traditional ruler who tirelessly canvassed the interest of his people. One never realized it was the last meeting we had that day”, Saraki said.

The Senate president also commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, Patigi community, the Etsu in Council, Kwara State Traditional Council, the people and the government of Kwara State over the irreparable loss.

Saraki prayed God to grant the soul of the departed royal father a place among the righteous ones.