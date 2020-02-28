<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that the first case of Coronavirus recorded in the country is an opportunity for all Nigerians to unite against a common enemy threatening the good health and life of the people.

Saraki gave the statement sequel to the first recorded case of the deadly virus which has killed over a thousand in China and a few others in other countries.

Saraki, in the statement, enjoined the government to “install and operate top of the line screening equipment at our airports, seaports and land borders while implementing a policy of stronger screening of people arriving our shores from countries with high prevalence of the virus.”

According to him, “The occurrence of Nigeria’s first case of #Covid19 must be seen for what it is – an opportunity to unite behind a common objective to overcome a threat to the health and wellbeing of our beloved country and her peoples.





“I appeal to @FMOH and @NCDC to step up its awareness campaign by transmitting information about the disease and the steps that can be taken to prevent it in as many Nigerian languages as possible. It is also necessary to appeal @FMOH to update Nigerians daily on events to help curb the spread of fake news and misinformation about the virus. I appeal to media houses to support this awareness campaign as much as possible.

“Finally, I appeal to Nigerians not to panic and to avoid spreading sensationalist or false information about the virus.

“I have always believed that Nigeria and Nigerians can overcome any challenges before us when we unite behind a common purpose. I believe we can do so now.”