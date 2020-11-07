



Former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over their historic victory in the United States of America.

Biden defeated the incumbent president, Donald Trump, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, to become the 46th president of the United States of America.

Shortly after Biden’s victory was announced, Saraki tweeted to congratulate the president-elect and vice-president-elect on their historic election.





He said, “I congratulate the former Vice-President of the United States, @JoeBiden, on his historic election as the next President of the United States. I also congratulate Senator @KamalaHarris , who will be the first female Vice-President of the world’s most vibrant democracy”.

Reacting to his projected victory on Saturday, Biden in a statement said he was “honored and humbled” that the people of the United States of America chose him to lead them.

The 77-year-old will become America’s oldest president when he is inaugurated next year, while his running mate, will become America’s first female vice president, as well as the first black and Asian woman to occupy the office.