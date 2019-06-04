<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has charged Muslims to work for sustainable peace and security of the nation as they celebrate the Eid-el Fitr on Tuesday.

Saraki, in a statement congratulated Muslim faithful across the nation and the world on the celebration of Eid-El-Fitr after the successful observance of the fasting period during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“Undoubtedly, the constant prayers and substantial sacrifices during the Holy Month, greatly contributed to the relative peace that we witnessed across the nation over the past month.

“I urge all Nigerians to continue to work for the sustainable peace and security of our nation. This is because we need all hands on deck to ensure the full restoration of lasting peace across the country.

“As we celebrate today, we must not relent in displaying the discipline, restraint, discretion, piety and good neighbourliness that we observed during the fasting period. We also must not relent in our prayers for the unity of our nation, and the peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians,” he said.