The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called for the removal of Nigeria’s security chiefs over the continued killings and security challenges in the country.

Dr Saraki made the call on Saturday when he paid a visit to communities affected by a rainstorm in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Hundreds of Nigerians have been killed in 2018 in several parts of the country and Saraki believes no society should witness such as situation and carry on as usual.

But for the “politicisation of issues” the Senate President said the warnings of the National Assembly about the dangerous trend in the country would have been heeded and changes made.

“As you know, the National Assembly under my leadership, many months back, had seen this danger, called for a security summit, we had addressed the issue of security architecture. We had said that there is definitely a failure of the security architecture of the country,” the Senate President said.

To address the alleged failure, the National Assembly had invited security chiefs, especially the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, but were unhappy with the response they got.

“You are all very aware that some service chiefs decided in their own wisdom that there is no need for them to work with the National Assembly to address these issues.

“There is no society that continues to see the kind of killings here and think that it should be business as usual. It requires drastic action, it requires a collaboration of all agencies and all arms of government for us to be serious,” he said.

Consequently, he said there was the need to put politics aside and replace those that have been incapable of halting the killings.

As things stand, he accused the security agencies of poor coordination and failing to work together for the purpose of providing security.