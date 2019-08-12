<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerian Muslims to devote their prayers during the Eid-el-Kabir festival to calling on Almighty Allah to end the numerous security challenges facing the country and further restore unity among the citizenry.

Saraki in a message signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, made available to journalists in Ilorin noted that the period of the Eid-el-Kabir which also coincided with the final hajj rites in the holy land provided the opportunity for Nigerian Muslims in Mecca and the ones at home to devote their supplication to Allah to the issue of full restoration of peace and unity across the country.

The statement said “At a time when we should devote all resources and attention to revival of the economy, rebuilding of infrastructure and provision of social services, all of which will improve the standard of living of the people, the security situation has become a major distraction. The worsening security situation is in fact a disincentive to foreign and local investment. That is why at this point, Muslims and Christians should come together to pray for the insurgency in the North-East zone, rising incidents of kidnapping and other security problems to end”.

The former Senate President further called on all Nigerians to work for unity and peace as these two elements are important for the survival of the country and her ability to play her destined role as continental leader.

“Let me at this point congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country for the grace of witnessing another Eid-el-Kabir. As we celebrate this important festival, we should not forget the symbolisms and lessons of obedience to Allah, sharing of our God-given wealth with the less privileged, being our brother’s keeper and living in peace with our neighbors which are represented in the story of the revered Prophet Ibrahim (ASW), the man around whom the festival is built.

“I call on Nigerians to be moderate in their celebration during the period and avoid acts which will lead to breakdown of law and order, jeopardize public safety and societal peace”, Saraki stated.