Senate President Bukola Saraki has directed his aide de camp (ADC) to get the letter of invitation from the police.

On Sunday, the police announced that the nation’s number three citizen had been invited to answer questions on the robbery at Offa in Kwara state, on April 5.

Responding the senate president said he was willing to honour the invitation.

Saraki also accused the police of trying to set him up, saying he had earlier raised the alarm on the the issue.

In a tweet on Monday, Saraki said he was willing to honour the invitation “immediately”.

“I have just informed my ADC to get the letter of Invitation from @policeng as regards the allegations of yesterday so I can immediately honor their Invitation.”

When Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, paraded the suspects arrested over the robbery, one Ayodele Akinnibosun better known as AY, leader of the gang, alleged that his group had been working for the senate president since he was governor.

Saraki governed Kwara between 2003 and 2011.

Akinnibosun said though Saraki did not ask them to rob, the gang members had been acting as his political thugs.

Saraki has denied the allegation.