Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has urged the Kwara State House of Assembly to urgently initiate a Bill that would support the use of locally-made fabrics as school uniforms for primary and secondary school students across Kwara State.

Saraki, according to his Media Office, made the call after an interactive meeting with the Association of Aso Ofi Practitioners in Kwara State, in Ilorin.

The Senate President was quoted as advising the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad, to meet with the group, in order to determine the feasibility of the proposal.

“I am in full support of the Kwara State House of Assembly considering a Bill that would support our locally-made fabrics being used to make school uniforms for students of our great state.

“We must do all that we can to give our full support to all endeavours and initiatives that will ensure that goods and services that are made in Nigeria, are utilised and patronised by governments at all levels.

“I hope that the Kwara State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad, considers this initiative on its merits and works towards developing this into a Bill.

“Doing this would help to create jobs for the makers of Aso Oke, our local tailors, and hundreds of thousands of other people who fall within the entrepreneurial value chain — many of them who are youth and women”, he said.

Saraki, who had been promoting the ‘Made in Nigeria’ amendment to the Public Procurement Act since 2015, has continued to champion economic initiatives that would lead to job creation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.