Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki said yesterday that the 2019 general elections is a deciding moment especially for the youths.

Speaking while receiving an award from the Youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Saraki said the youth most take a decision that will lead to the prosperity of Nigeria.

Represented by Philip Aduda, the Senator representing FCT, Saraki said the youth should ensure they are there brother’s keepers.

“Youths must stand to the occasion and ensure that they do things that are right. The youths should not engage in social ills but ensure that others that are into drugs abuse are educated. An educated nation is a wealthy nation,” Saraki said.

On the coming election, the representative of the Senate President charged the security agents to ensure that the lives and property of the citizens is protected.

“This is a welcome recognition and it will spure him to do more,” Aduda said.

While inaugurating the new leadership of the youth CAN, the President of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle urged the youths not to depend on politicians in running their organization.

He said as youth, they should bring out there resources in the service of God adding that they will surely received their reward.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr Obadiya Mailafiya, who condemned the killing of children, pregnant women, youths and the elderly in some parts of the country, urged Christians to rise up in search for peace.

“Killers will loose,” Mailafiya said adding that the killers are fighting God.

“They are not fighting us they are fighting Jesus. Every Goliath that is tormenting our lives stealing the destiny of the youths must die,” Mailafiya added.

Mailafiya urged the youths to go for leaders that will embrace everyone. “We need leaders who love justice and show mercy,” he said.