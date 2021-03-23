



The former senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani has averred that the current spate of insecurity, bloodletting and other forms of criminality is a fire that must be extinguised now before it grows into a full blown inferno.

This is just as he said that insecurity is gradually consuming Nigeria, adding that current spate of banditry is threatening the peace and survival of the entire country, stressing however that bandits can be defeated using genuinely repented bandits.

Senator Sani who is also an human right activists explained how the goverment can defeat the likes of Sunday Igboho, responsible for championing the call for Oduduwa Republic in the Southwest, Asari Dokubo in South South and Nnamdi Kanu from South East all threatening the country with secession.

He said, they can be defeated by entrenching justice, equity and fair play and not by force, adding that economic and political injustice may have forced them into their present position.

Senator Sani stated this when he recieved the Kaduna Political Affairs (KPA) at his Kaduna residence when he was presented with three nomination forms for an incoming award ceremony.

“If we dont address the problems of marginalization, nepotism, refusal to circulate power to all geopolitical zones, you cannot end the secessionist outcry of the Asaris, Kanus, and Igbohos of Nigeria,” Sani stated.

” Nigeria is not yet a failed State, but a failing state. The symptoms of failure are self-evident in the affairs of Nigeria today. Yesterday’s violence was about poor people but even governors are not saved today.

“Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu and Asari Dokubo were once patriotic Nigerians who believed in one Nigeria. They are once champions of the United Nigeria. They once believed in their country. We need ask ourselves what transformed them from people who love their country into a seccionsists?





“When you have an unattended grievance, marginalization and injustices that has been allowed to pile up, the result is what you get today.

This successionsnits are product of a State that was deliberately allowed to fail by the ruling class.

“The failure of a state apparatus to establish law and Order within the territory they operate as a country. The failure of the government to exercise authority in all parts of the country are the major symptoms of failing state.

“Asari Dokubo, Nmadi Kanu and Igboho can be defeated not by force , but by entrenching justice, fair play and by giving all Nigerians who don’t believe in them a reason to believe in them.

“They are erecting structures of secession on a foundation of injustices that happens in Nigeria today. If one section of the country continues to dominate the political space in the country, we will not go forward. There is political and economic injustice.

“All the major political positions in Nigeria today are being held by Northerners. Nigeria is standing on crutches. If we do not address the entrenched injustice and marginalization, poverty in the country, we can not end the violence, banditry and terror on Nigeria today.

“If we don’t address the problems of marginalization, nepotism, refusal to circulate power to all political , you cannot end the secessionist outcry of the Asaris, Kanus, and Igbohos of Nigeria.

“We can defeat them, win over them. They are once those who believed in one Nigeria We need to ask why the change. And if you can find answer to this, then you have answer to the causes of the problems,” Sani said.