



The representative of Kaduna South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Danjuma La’ah, on Tuesday, raised a fresh concern over the unending killings in his constituency.

La’ah, who raised a point of order during plenary, lamented that his people were being massacred daily by some bandits who seemed to have overpowered the security operatives in the area.





He specifically urged the Senate to direct security agencies and the military in the country to despatch more personnel to the troubled areas to ensure peace.

Ruling on the point of order, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, condemned the incessant killings in the area and urged the security agencies to arrest the situation.