Senator Orji Kalu mourns Sani Dangote

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over the death of his younger brother, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued on Monday in Abuja, described the deceased, who was until his death the Vice Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, as a complete gentleman with a passion for humanity.

Kalu, also a former governor of Abia conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State over what he described as a “painful and huge loss” to the nation.

He acknowledged the contributions of the deceased to the business community, adding that the late Dangote was a big player in the private sector beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The former governor urged the President of Dangote Group of Companies to take solace in the fact that his late brother lived a purposeful life committed to the service of humanity.