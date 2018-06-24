Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, has blamed poor budgetary provisions for the continuous rot in the nation’s educational sector.

He warned that except the educational sector is prioritised through reasonable budgetary provisions the nation’s educational sector would continue to wobble, which he said does not augur well for the future and development of the country.

Onwe said that the only way out was to ensure that the right people with the courage and capacity to speak truth to power are elected into the National Assembly in 2019.

Owne spoke Thursday during a Voters Registration Sensitization exercise organized by the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) Abakaliki Alumni Association held at the Alumni building, CAS Campus of the University.

He called on the students to ensure that they obtain their Permanent Voters Cards in order to vote credible candidates, including Governor David Umahi for a second term in office come 2019.