Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Tuesday, warned over the plan by some multinational oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to relocate their headquarters out of the oil-rich region.

Omo-Agege said that oil companies that may have moved out of the region should immediately return to the area to avoid collateral damage to the region.

The Deputy Senate President made the remarks while contributing to the screening of the 43 ministerial nominees at the Senate chamber.

He said, “I am from the Niger Delta and there are a lot of us who believe that most of the oil companies are doing business in that neighbourhood ought to have their offices and their headquarters in that same neighbourhood so as to provide employment opportunities

“There is an issue that is raging right now in the Niger Delta and it has to do with the Nigerian Gas Company in Ekpan-Warri; they are also threatening to move their headquarters from Warri in Delta state to elsewhere.

“I am seeking a commitment today as the representative of the people of Delta Central that no ministerial nominee today will eventually superintend over the movement of Nigerian Gas Company elsewhere.

“I also seek a commitment that those companies that are doing business in the Niger Delta but have their headquarters elsewhere should come back to the Niger Delta area to provide jobs for our teeming youths,” the Deputy President of the Senate said.

On the need to remove of oil subsidy, Omo-Agege , said: “I have always taken the position that there is no need for us to continue with this subsidy; all we need to do is to fix the refineries.

“But, today, I have seen many people in the NNPC and elsewhere moving otherwise because they believe we ought to continue with this subsidy regime.

He said there is no need for Nigeria to continue with the multibillion Naira oil subsidy regime.

He added all that is needed to address inadequate refined oil products to match local consumption, is to fix the country’s ailing refineries.

He expressed concern that in spite of economic realities, some people within and outside the NNPC still continue to believe that subsidy remained the solution.