



Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Friday, stressed the need for our leaders to imbibe in them, what he described as humility, saying that former President Olusegun Obasanjo became a Head of State, first as a democratically elected President and also re-elected as the country’s President because of Humility.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the public presentation of the book, ‘How I Became a Senator in 30 Days’ written by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umah, the Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege however counselled political leaders to be selfless and serve their people with humility.

According to Omo- Agege, dedicated service to the people in humility would contribute immensely to putting the nation on a path of progress and prosperity.

The Deputy President of the Senate who cited the case of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who rose to become Nigerian leader both in military and civilian administrations by virtue of his humility, said: “The biggest attribute that we need to serve, and our upcoming politicians should imbibe, is that of humility. We have been told of a joke in the past by a former Head-of-State and President.

He told us that people said he was ‘mumu’. ‘Mumu’ is a euphemism for humility. He may not necessarily be the poster child for humility in Nigeria today, but he succeeded. He said they said he was ‘Mumu’, he became Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters which was the de facto Number Two position in the country at that time.





They said he was ‘Mumu’, he became Head-of-State. They said he was ‘Mumu’ and he became an elected President and was reelected. That is what our colleague, Chairman Rules and Business, Senator Sadiq Umah represents ”

He commended the author for finding time to write a book despite his busy schedule of superintending over the affairs of the Rules and Business Committee.

Speaking on the 214-page book, Omo-Agege said: “The impression I had coming here was to get to know how our brother emerged a senator in 30 days. But I think that has all now been cleared up.

The 30 days is symbolic of his journey: from birth, his upbringing until he made it to the Senate. The first thing that came to my mind initially was ‘how lucky could he be, to be a senator in 30 days’. I also thought about myself where we had to battle for almost 13 to 15 years to be able to set foot into the hallowed chambers of the Senate.

“Going through the book, there are some attributes he wanted us to imbibe. He listed so many but the most important one I picked from there is his humility. When we first met him in the run up to the National Assembly leadership election, he was very quiet and humble.

He wasn’t your typical politician but those were the same attributes that led the Selection Committee headed by the Senate President, to decide that he is the one that will head the Rules and Business Committee. And that office is a very thankless one. It is one office where you work almost 24 hours a day and seven days a week.”