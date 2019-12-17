<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Assembly’s support for the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is all about Nigeria’s long-term development and not driven by mere consideration of politics, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said.

Senator Omo-Agege said that the 9th Senate Legislative Agenda draws heavily from Buhari’s Next Level Agenda so as to ensure a populist, development-focused unity of purpose.

The Deputy President of the Senate who was conferred with various awards of recognition by five groups drawn from the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria at his office on Tuesday in Abuja was represented by his Chief of Staff Utive Igbuzor.

Senator Omo-Agege received an award for ‘Excellent Performance and Nationalistic Support’ from the All Progressives Congress (APC) North West Forum led by Honourable Aliu Hussain while Niger Delta National Leaders and Development Stakeholders Forum, an umbrella association of 70 associations also gave him an award of ‘Icon of the Niger Delta’.

This is contained in a statement issued last night and signed by Mr Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate.

According to the statement, the National Association of Northern State Students’ Union (NANSSU) awarded him ‘Icon of Integrity and Exemplary Leadership’.

Similarly, the Isoko National Youth assembly led by Prince Solomon Akpotu presented an award in recognition of effective representation for the Niger Delta and projection of its development issues, even as the Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria presented him with another award for ‘Exemplary Leadership’.

According to Aliu Hussain who led the APC North West Forum, many youths in the North deeply appreciate the passionate patriotism and nationalistic disposition of Senator Omo-Agege and other committed APC leaders who have ensured timely passage of the national budget, regard for due process and populist leadership.

“Senator Omo-Agege, we are supporting you 100 per cent. Come rain, come shine, we shall continue to appreciate your genuine efforts and we now regard you as Sardaunan North West,” Hussain stated.

Responding on behalf of c Omo-Agege, Dr Otive Igbuzor thanked all the groups, stressing that the commitment to Nigeria’s growth and development requires being embraced by all citizens.

“Thank you for acknowledging the role of the Deputy President of the Senate, in the 8th Senate and the role he has been playing now.

He said as you all know, he is a core Buharist and prepared to support programmes of the Buhari administration towards taking Nigerians to the Next Level.

“Senator Omo-Agege is a very detribalized Nigerian and with your support, he will play his role with more vigour. We assure you that as far as the office of the Deputy Senate President is concerned, it is Nigeria first, Nigeria last.

“We are committed to making Nigeria great again, we are committed to fighting corruption, taking Nigeria to the Next Level and we are committed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and we are committed to the new security strategy.

“We are hopeful that with diligent implementation, there will be an improvement in security, there will be more inclusiveness in the economy,” he stated.