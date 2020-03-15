<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has dis­sociated himself from dis­paraging statements being circulated online against some All Progressives Con­gress (APC) chieftains in the South-South geopolit­ical zone, credited to him.

Omo-Agege, in a state­ment by Yomi Odunuga, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, at­tributed the statements to the handiwork of those he termed Fifth Columnists and agents of destabilisa­tion, who he said had been masquerading as his sup­porters.

According to him, such disparaging remarks, were borne out of sterile imagi­nations of mischief mak­ers against APC stalwarts from the South-South zone, or parts of the federation, and could not have emanat­ed from him.

Omo-Agege, also the APC South-South Leader, maintained that that some enemies of the region were bent on causing disaffec­tion in the South-South.





Odunuga said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Deputy President of the Senate did not make any disparaging remarks against any personality from the South South geo­political zone.

“For the records, Sena­tor Ovie Omo-Agege would like to be left out of whatev­er mischievous scheme or deadly politics being played out by some unscrupulous characters in the region for whatever selfish reasons.

“His focus, as he has always stated, is to bring qualitative development to the South-South for the benefits of all the people.

“He would not be dis­tracted by the antics of social media rats who con­tinue to abuse the privi­lege offered by the social media to publish falsehood against him with the aim of setting him up against other leaders in the region.

“We implore all well-meaning supporters and media houses to always verify sources of state­ments before circulating such as fifth columnists abound everywhere.”