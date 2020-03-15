Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has dissociated himself from disparaging statements being circulated online against some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in the South-South geopolitical zone, credited to him.
Omo-Agege, in a statement by Yomi Odunuga, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, attributed the statements to the handiwork of those he termed Fifth Columnists and agents of destabilisation, who he said had been masquerading as his supporters.
According to him, such disparaging remarks, were borne out of sterile imaginations of mischief makers against APC stalwarts from the South-South zone, or parts of the federation, and could not have emanated from him.
Omo-Agege, also the APC South-South Leader, maintained that that some enemies of the region were bent on causing disaffection in the South-South.
Odunuga said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Deputy President of the Senate did not make any disparaging remarks against any personality from the South South geopolitical zone.
“For the records, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege would like to be left out of whatever mischievous scheme or deadly politics being played out by some unscrupulous characters in the region for whatever selfish reasons.
“His focus, as he has always stated, is to bring qualitative development to the South-South for the benefits of all the people.
“He would not be distracted by the antics of social media rats who continue to abuse the privilege offered by the social media to publish falsehood against him with the aim of setting him up against other leaders in the region.
“We implore all well-meaning supporters and media houses to always verify sources of statements before circulating such as fifth columnists abound everywhere.”