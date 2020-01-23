<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege on Wednesday donated sports equipment to St. Peters Clervers College, Aghalokpe, Delta State.

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Omo-Agege, Yomi Odunuga, in a statement in Abuja, said the move was part of the Senator’s determination to revive sporting activities at the grassroots and also discover new talents.

Speaking at the presentation of the equipment, he said that Omo-Agege was optimistic that the move would encourage sports activities at the grassroots.

The Senator also assured that the intervention will get to more schools across Delta Central Senatorial District.





Represented by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Sports and Youth Development, Azania Omo-Agege, the lawmaker charged the school’s management to ensure the safety and proper management of the equipment as well as utilising them for the purpose they were donated.

According to him, the Deputy Senate President understands the place of sports in the overall development of the youths and its overall impact on society.

He was upbeat that the intervention programme would lead to the discovery of new talents in sports and produce the likes of Stephen Keshi (of blessed memory), Blessing Okagbare, Mercy Akide, Raymond Ekevwo and Usheoritse Itsekiri.

Receiving the equipment, the Principal of the school, Reverend Chris Ogaga, thanked Senator Omo-Agege for the gesture.