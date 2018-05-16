An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has refused a stay-of-execution order requested by the Senate, against a previous ruling of the court regarding the suspension of Delta State Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba had nullified the suspension of Mr Agege after faulting the decision of Senate to slam a lengthy suspension on the senator.

The Senate indicated its willingness to appeal the ruling, and applied for a stay-of-execution order.

The order was however denied on Wednesday, the senator’s lawyer, Alex Iziyon, confirmed the decision, telling newsmen “it is true”.

Giving details of the refusal of the court to grant the request, Mr. Omo-Agege’s media aide, Efe Duku, said the judge ruled that the application sought by the Senate bordered on the initial motion filed by Mr Omo-Agege.

It said the court ruled that the said motion by Mr Omo-Agege was actually refused, hence the motion against it was considered not meritorious.

“Justice Nnamdi Dimgba refused the application on the chief ground that, strictly speaking, there is no appeal against his decision nullifying the suspension. That the appeal before him is against the reliefs of the plaintiff that is: Senator Omo-Agege which were not granted not granted by the court. In the circumstance, he held that the application lacked merit and struck same out,” said Mr Duku.