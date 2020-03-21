<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has condoled with the former lawmaker representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce over the death of his wife.

In a condolence message to the business magnate and founder of SilverBird Group, Senator Omo-Agege prayed God to comfort him and his family in this period of grief.

He also asked God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.





“I feel pained to hear of the transition of our dear Evelyn Murray-Bruce to eternal life. She was a great wife and companion to her husband and a great mother to many.

“No doubt, our dear brother, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce feels the agony of loss very deeply but we fervently pray that God comforts and strengthen the family she left behind.

“May God Almighty grant the soul of our beloved Mrs. Evelyn Murray-Bruce eternal repose,” he stated.