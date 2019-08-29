<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Wednesday called for early flood-prevention measures to avoid disastrous consequences.

To this end, Senator Omo-Agege urged government and non-government bodies to urgently implement strategies to prevent loss of lives and properties.

The Deputy Senate President’s warning is coming as the country moves closer to the peak of the rainy season.

He expressed deep concerns about the implications of the 2019 flood warnings issued by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), emphasising that early flood-prevention measures must be urgently undertaken so as to avoid disastrous consequences.

The lawmaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, emphasised his clear preference for serious sensitisation and other preventive measures rather than the resort to condolence messages after the occurrence of avoidable disasters.

According to NIHSA, the Federal and state governments may need to tackle likely re-occurrence of deaths and displacement through flooding in several parts of the country.

Omo-Agege said: “NIHSA’s 2019 flood warnings indicate that there is crucial need for adequate early flood prevention measures, mitigation and preparedness by Federal and state governments.

“It also indicates that coastal states like Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ondo and Rivers are very likely to experience heavy coastal flooding due to rise in sea level and tidal surge.

“Indeed, severe flooding has commenced in several parts of the country, causing loss of lives and property but if appropriate and early preventive measures are not implemented on time, this could lead to high records of deaths, destroyed property, family displacement, disease outbreaks, agro-economic downturn and other negative effects associated with flooding.

“In accordance with this warning, all state and Federal government agencies, non-governmental organisations and all others who can play positive roles in mass sensitisation and other relevant activities should commence early flood preventive measures before heavier rains commence in a few weeks.”

Pledging full backing for all government agencies and aid partners towards ensuring that all necessary support is given to flood victims and their communities, he also advised people living in flood-prone communities to heed government’s flood warnings and be prepared to evacuate once such directives are given by their states’ emergency management authorities and other relevant agencies.