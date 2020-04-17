<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, on Thursday, appealed for calm following protests in Sapele, Delta State, against the government’s two-week extension of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Omo-Agege, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, condemned the alleged shooting of one of the protesters by security agents, and called for the arrest and prosecution of the culprit(s).





He said this would serve as a deterrent to trigger-happy security men.

Noting that the lockdown had caused hardship on the people, the lawmaker said the long-term benefits of the stay-at-home order was to protect residents from contracting COVID-19.