Senator Okorocha’s son in-law regains freedom

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Senator Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, who was arrested by security agencies in a church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA of Imo State, has been released unconditionally.

The 2019 governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA, did not spend a night in custody.

According to a release signed by Nwadike Chikezie, Special Adviser Media to Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, “I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there.

“While we await police report on why the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.”

The release added: “The act of desecrating the House of God we all know a direct affront and challenge to God Almighty. We leave God to do his fight because vengeance is of God but to all Christians, does it now mean that the Government has no more respect for God and does it now mean that the House of God is no more a place one can take refuge? God prove your answers ”

Recall that security operatives swooped on Nwosu inside the church during the outing service of his mother’s burial and whisked him away amidst sporadic shooting.