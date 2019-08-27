<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State has accused Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the plot to sack staff of Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC)

Speaking on behalf of Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, media aide to the former governor had in a statement made available to journalists on Monday, stated that the panel gave two weeks ultimatum to the staff of ISOPADEC to present their certificates for verification or risk losing their jobs.

He maintained that it was a plot by the Peoples Democratic Party-led government to sack the staff of the Commission.

According to him, contrary to earlier denial by the PDP government in the State, steps had been taken by the panel constituted by Governor Ihedioha to sack the staff for refusing to cooperate with the panel.

Onwuemeodo said the chairman of the Panel in a circular dated August 22, 2019, with ref. ISOPADEC/PANEL/Vol. 1/32 and signed by Chief (Dr) R.C.O. Ezeogu Permanent Secretary (Rtd) gave the staff of the Commission two weeks from the date of the notice for verification to submit original copies of their certificates and failure to do so would be deemed that such certificates did not exist.

He said that information available to them showed that the panel purportedly claimed that it had observed with dismay that almost all the staff of the commission were yet to submit the originals of their academic qualifications since they were employed.

The media aide said that a senior government official was quoted to have told journalists that ISOPADEC was not a donor agency or charity organization and wondered what the next action of the government would be if the staffs who were suspicious of the government fail to comply with their evil directive.

He pointed out that analysts had also demanded to know the need for the urgency of the verification exercise since the government was just three months old.