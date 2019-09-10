<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Rochas Okorocha, immediate-past governor of Imo State, has said that Governor Emeka Ihedioha knew the implications of what he was doing which, he pointed out, made him (Ihedioha) to deny ordering his arrest.

Okorocha , in a press statement made available to journalists on Sunday through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, stated that Ihedioha had in a press release by Chibuke Onyeukwu, his media aide on Saturday, denied ordering the arrest of his predecessor.

He maintained that he commended the governor for the denial, stressing that the governor took the step having known the arrest order was uncivilised, disgraceful and embarrassing to the state and every enlightened society.

He said the denial however came late, several weeks after the incident had happened which, according to him made the denial appear belated or an afterthought.

The lawmaker said that the governor could go a step further by sanctioning the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Uche Onyeaguocha, who gave the order.

He stressed that when a senior government official in the capacity of the SSG made such disturbing pronouncement, the conclusion was that he had spoken the mind of the governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state.

The former governor said: “If the governor stops at denial, the public would also look at it the way it is still looking at the partial demolition of Akachi Tower which the government also denied authorising the demolition, but has failed to arrest those who had gone with caterpillars to pull down the tourist edifice 24 hours after his inauguration.

“They would have succeeded in demolishing the entire tower but for the general outcry that greeted the action. As a peaceful man and a respecter of the rule of law, in the eight years I was governor, I never witch-hunted anybody, including those who made themselves my arch political opponents.”