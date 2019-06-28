<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Rochas Okorocha has given the Imo State government seven days to substantiate allegations that his wife and family members made away with 67 vehicles belonging to the state.

Okorocha challenged the government to publish the particulars and list of the vehicles, as well as the N50 billion allegedly diverted by his family when he was governor.

The Imo State Committee on Recovery of Government Property, headed by Jasper Ndubuaku, on Wednesday accused the former governor and his wife of making away with 67 vehicles belonging to the government.

A statement by Okorocha’s media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “The media quoted the Chairman of the Committee on Recovery of Government Properties, Jasper Ndubuaku, as claiming that former Governor Rochas Okorocha and wife Nkechi left with 67 vehicles and N50 billion. They also made similar claims against appointees of the former governor and other related bodies that worked with the last administration.

“We challenge Governor Emeka Ihedioha and his appointees to publish the list and particulars of these 67 vehicles, as well as details of the N50 billion the former governor and wife made away with vis-à-vis other items thereto. And we give them seven days to do the publication or bend their heads in shame.

“We also challenge them to publish the properties the former appointees must have left with, either as a group or as individuals. The burden to publish evidence of all these claims is now on Governor Ihedioha and his appointees.

“We equally ask that they harmonize their claims because almost all the key appointees of the government have made their diverse claims on these issues, to the extent that nobody knows who among them should be believed. They should harmonize their claims before the publication.”