The Senator representing Anambra North zone, Stella Oduah, has sponsored the training of 100 persons from her constituency to study various roles in movie making.

The youths, who were officially registered as the second batch of the newly established ABS Film Academy in Awka, Anambra State capital, would study various courses related to movie making, including scriptwriting, acting, make up, photography among others.

Oduah, who was represented at the official registration of the students by the Chairman of Max Life Foundation, Reverend Father Donald Uzor, said she sought to empower her constituents to ensure they acquire skills that would enhance a better future for them.

According to Uzor, “Max Life Foundation is a nongovernmental organisation set up by Oduah in memory of her late son, Maxwell Oduah, who died some time ago.”

Some of the recipients of Oduah scholarship would also study broadcast journalism, depending on their preference.

The Rector of the institution, Mr. Uche Nworah, who also doubles as the MD/CEO of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), expressed delight over Senator Oduah’s sponsorship of the 100 youths, saying the skills to be acquired in the programme can sustain them and guarantee their future as high flying professionals in various fields of film making.

Nworah said: “Humans capital development remains one of the best ways of empowering young people. ABS Film Academy is the best place to get such empowerment.”

He described the film industry as a very vast field that can take as many young people as were ready to be empowered, saying majoring in a particular part of it was the surest way to remain relevant.

Rector of the institution urged other well-meaning Anambra State politicians to borrow a leaf from Oduah by sponsoring their wards to the Academy instead of giving out money and food, which he said were temporary measures of empowering people.

The state Governor, Willie Obiano, had recently provided a grant of N50million to the Academy to guarantee graduates of the academy seed money for their movie and other projects upon graduation.